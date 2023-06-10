Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $28.89

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

BLMN opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,936,921,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

