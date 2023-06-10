Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.84) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Stock Performance

LON:RWS opened at GBX 258 ($3.21) on Thursday. RWS has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.84.

Insider Transactions at RWS

RWS Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). In related news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £48,400 ($60,169.07). Also, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,305.32). Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.