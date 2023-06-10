International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 0.2 %

International Paper stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

Insider Activity

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 98.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.