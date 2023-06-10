Model N (NYSE:MODN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N Price Performance

NYSE MODN opened at $32.34 on Thursday. Model N has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $43.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Model N by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Model N by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.