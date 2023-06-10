Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group
In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
