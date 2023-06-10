Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $149.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

