Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

NWFL stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Norwood Financial has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $449,641.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 95.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

