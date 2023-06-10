StockNews.com Downgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Buy

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.8 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

