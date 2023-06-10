Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $65.43 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.32.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.