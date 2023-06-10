Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.75 million, a P/E ratio of 98.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks acquired 74,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,393 shares in the company, valued at $504,545.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks purchased 74,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at $35,932,735.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zumiez by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,464,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 513,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

