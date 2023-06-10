StockNews.com Downgrades Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Hold

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TRMB. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Trimble by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,086,000 after buying an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Trimble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.