Odeon Capital Group Lowers Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Hold

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $44.60 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

