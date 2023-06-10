East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng bought 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, with a total value of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,030 shares of company stock worth $1,471,642. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

