Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.83 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.28.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

