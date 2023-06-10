Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plexus in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

PLXS opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.23. Plexus has a 12 month low of $74.53 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Plexus by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

