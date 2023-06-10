HC Wainwright Comments on Argo Blockchain plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Argo Blockchain’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Blockchain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.99. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

