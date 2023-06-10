Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered by William Blair

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $558.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 1.19. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

