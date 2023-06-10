Zacks Research Weighs in on GSK plc’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for GSK in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $3.66 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.64) to GBX 1,730 ($21.51) in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

