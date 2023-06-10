Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $79.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 75.26% and a negative net margin of 93.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

