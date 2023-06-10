Zacks Research Comments on SkyWest, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SkyWest in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for SkyWest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SkyWest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $691.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

SkyWest stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251,492 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,010,000 after acquiring an additional 395,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,558,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.