Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) & International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Head to Head Contrast

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and Fidelity National Information Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $577.50 million 1.54 $57.33 million $1.50 16.29 Fidelity National Information Services $14.53 billion 2.23 -$16.72 billion ($28.18) -1.94

International Money Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services. Fidelity National Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Money Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 9 12 1 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Money Express and Fidelity National Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.84%. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $89.30, suggesting a potential upside of 63.44%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than International Money Express.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.95% 42.52% 15.28% Fidelity National Information Services -114.79% 10.66% 5.52%

Summary

International Money Express beats Fidelity National Information Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services. The Merchant segment is involved in enabling merchants to accept, authorize, and settle electronic payment transactions. The Capital Markets segment provides global financial services with buy- and sell-side solutions. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate overhead expense, leveraged functions, and miscellaneous expenses. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

