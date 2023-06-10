Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) vs. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Financial Analysis

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cadence Design Systems and Golden Matrix Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems 0 1 9 0 2.90 Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus target price of $220.80, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems 23.24% 33.80% 18.97% Golden Matrix Group -2.75% -3.51% -3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cadence Design Systems and Golden Matrix Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems $3.56 billion 17.55 $848.95 million $3.13 73.26 Golden Matrix Group $36.03 million 2.27 -$250,000.00 ($0.02) -113.44

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Matrix Group. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Design Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Golden Matrix Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Golden Matrix Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Rating)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content. The B2C segment focuses on the charges to enter prize competitions in the UK. The company was founded by Weiting Feng on June 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.