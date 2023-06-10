ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) versus 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Critical Comparison

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ZOZO and 1stdibs.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOZO 0 0 0 0 N/A 1stdibs.Com 0 0 1 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than ZOZO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOZO N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com -26.30% -22.73% -16.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZOZO and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ZOZO and 1stdibs.Com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOZO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $96.85 million 1.65 -$22.54 million ($0.63) -6.43

ZOZO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1stdibs.Com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats ZOZO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc. operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall. In addition, it engages in the advertisement business. The company was formerly known as Start Today Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ZOZO, Inc. in October 2018. ZOZO, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. ZOZO, Inc. is a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

