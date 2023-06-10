Head-To-Head Contrast: ProFrac (ACDC) versus Its Rivals

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.27% -13.12% 4.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 222 1194 2153 85 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ProFrac and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

ProFrac currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.92%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.01%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 5.12 ProFrac Competitors $2.78 billion $212.14 million -3.32

ProFrac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.