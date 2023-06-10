Analysts Set American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target at $172.94

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $171.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

