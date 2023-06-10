Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) versus U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Head-To-Head Survey

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) and U-Swirl (OTCMKTS:SWRL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wendy’s and U-Swirl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendy’s 0 11 7 0 2.39 U-Swirl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wendy’s presently has a consensus price target of $25.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Wendy’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than U-Swirl.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

70.6% of Wendy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of U-Swirl shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Wendy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of U-Swirl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wendy’s and U-Swirl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendy’s $2.10 billion 2.23 $177.37 million $0.84 26.45 U-Swirl N/A N/A N/A ($0.09) -0.01

Wendy’s has higher revenue and earnings than U-Swirl. U-Swirl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wendy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wendy’s and U-Swirl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendy’s 8.42% 44.37% 3.53% U-Swirl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wendy’s beats U-Swirl on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company also owns and leases real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Wendy's Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About U-Swirl

(Get Rating)

U-Swirl, Inc. engages in the business of offering consumers frozen desserts such as, yogurt and sorbet. It owns and operates U-Swirl Frozen Yogurt cafes in the Las Vegas metropolitan area and has franchised locations in operation across the country. The company was founded by Henry E. Cartwright, Terry A. Cartwright, Ulderico Conte, and Gregory R. Janson on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

