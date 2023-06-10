Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Curaleaf Stock Down 1.3 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.21 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

