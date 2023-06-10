The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $51.61 Average PT from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

