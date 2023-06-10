Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Target Price at $412.75

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $412.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $427.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $428.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.78.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

