Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $303.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $303.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $312.76 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $318.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.51. The firm has a market cap of $109.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

