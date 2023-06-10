Brokerages Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $67.80

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $261.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after buying an additional 885,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,974 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

