Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,888.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,888.57 ($48.34).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($53.46) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($40.66), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($217,795.57). 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitbread Trading Up 1.3 %

Whitbread Increases Dividend

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,372 ($41.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,987.02. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.92) and a one year high of GBX 3,651.92 ($45.40). The stock has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,443.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 49.80 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,362.32%.

About Whitbread

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.