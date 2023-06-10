Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $19.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NYSE AGTI opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 195.80, a PEG ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,537.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $74,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,353.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,881. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,906,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares in the last quarter.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

