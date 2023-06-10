Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Price Target at $65.35

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,705,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,634,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,426,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,207,000 after purchasing an additional 551,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KNX opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

