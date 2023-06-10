Brokerages Set The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Target Price at $161.50

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $345.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.39. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

