SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$36.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Insider Transactions at SNC-Lavalin Group
In related news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare purchased 3,894 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.
SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.
