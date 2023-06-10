Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $72.44

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.44.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,211 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

