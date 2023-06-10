Head-To-Head Contrast: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) & Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) and Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and Magic Software Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -43.32% -20.67% -15.91% Magic Software Enterprises 7.21% 19.31% 10.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freshworks and Magic Software Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $498.00 million 9.16 -$232.13 million ($0.78) -20.09 Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 1.07 $40.47 million $0.79 15.68

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magic Software Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magic Software Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.4% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Freshworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Freshworks has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freshworks and Magic Software Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 6 8 0 2.57 Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freshworks presently has a consensus price target of $18.03, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Magic Software Enterprises has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.63%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Freshworks.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises beats Freshworks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments. The Software Services segment includes proprietary and non-proprietary software technology and complementary services. The IT Professional Services segment offers services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery; application development; technology planning and implementation services; communications services and solutions; and supplemental staffing services. The company was founded by David Assia on February 10, 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

