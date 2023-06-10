Head to Head Survey: 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Colonial Bancorp $35.44 million 1.36 $8.50 million $1.73 5.95 Amerant Bancorp $332.98 million 2.03 $63.31 million $2.00 9.99

Analyst Recommendations

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.89%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Colonial Bancorp and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Colonial Bancorp 22.57% 13.72% 1.11% Amerant Bancorp 14.33% 9.82% 0.79%

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application. The company was founded on June 30, 2000 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

