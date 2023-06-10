Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEG. StockNews.com raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.15.
Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
