Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEG. StockNews.com raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 218.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aegon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,613,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

