Bank of America Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $200.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $178.27.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086,040 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7,989.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,856,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,168,000 after buying an additional 1,833,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $261,294,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

