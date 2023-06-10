CIBC Raises Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LUGDF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of LUGDF stock opened at C$12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.83. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$14.44.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

