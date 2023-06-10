Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARGO. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,957,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,090,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

