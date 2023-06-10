The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $51.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,080.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,713 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 852,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 835,394 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 97.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,595,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,362,000 after purchasing an additional 786,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

