B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chico’s FAS in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chico’s FAS’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 867,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 768,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

