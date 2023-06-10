Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $119.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.