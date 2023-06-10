Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.64 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.5 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
