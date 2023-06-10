Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.64 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.77. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.