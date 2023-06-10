Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Raised by Zacks Research

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FTI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

NYSE FTI opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.75. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TechnipFMC by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TechnipFMC by 334.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,472 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 124,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

