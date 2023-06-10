Brokers Set Expectations for Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of OESX stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Ellen B. Richstone purchased 16,815 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.