Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Outfront Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Outfront Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s FY2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of OUT opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

