Brokers Issue Forecasts for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ FY2024 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.01. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

